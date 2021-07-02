Moneynet (MNC) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a market cap of $392,216.55 and $29.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moneynet has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00403782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

