Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$52.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.