Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS JDSPY remained flat at $$13.16 on Friday. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.