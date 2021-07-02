mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.50 or 0.00696129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

