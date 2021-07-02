MTY Food Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

Shares of MTY opened at C$54.57 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$24.15 and a 52 week high of C$62.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

