Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Short Interest Update

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ MUDSU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.