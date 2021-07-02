MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Market Cap Hits $48,295.70

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. MultiCoinCasino has a total market capitalization of $48,295.70 and $36.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Coin Profile

MultiCoinCasino was first traded on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

