Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Up 1.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €235.05 ($276.53) and last traded at €233.75 ($275.00). Approximately 259,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €230.95 ($271.71).

The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.