MurAll Hits Market Cap of $4.72 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $311,339.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00684591 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,703,098 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,265,975 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.