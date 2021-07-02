Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUSA opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.61 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

