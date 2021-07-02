Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.33 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

