Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

