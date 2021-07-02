Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE opened at $182.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.