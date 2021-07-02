Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,155.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $945,977.49 and approximately $20,155.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00168878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.71 or 0.99849478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

