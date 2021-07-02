National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

NYSE CP opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

