National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.
NYSE CP opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.