National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

