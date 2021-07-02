National Bank Financial Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

LAC opened at $14.76 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

