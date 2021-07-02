National Bank Financial Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

TSE LAC opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.36. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$6.62 and a one year high of C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 98.73, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

