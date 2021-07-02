National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

TSE CNR opened at C$130.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.58. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$119.05 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.