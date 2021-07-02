Neil Miotto Acquires 6,368 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto purchased 6,368 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Miotto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00.

Shares of KLR remained flat at $$12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 189,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $383.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.