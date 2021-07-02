Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NEMTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.82. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

