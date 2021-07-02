Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Holdings Reduced by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,766 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Neonode worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 99,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.05. Neonode Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

