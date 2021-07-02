Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $1.56 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,597.36 or 0.99911870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00053137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

