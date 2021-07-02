Neural Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $85,089.61 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85,089.61 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00683853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.