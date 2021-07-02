Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $400.78 million and $9.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00134563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,520.38 or 0.99919371 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 401,538,277 coins and its circulating supply is 401,537,700 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

