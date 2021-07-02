Neutron Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 91.7% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $250,094.52 and $96.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

