New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 388,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,776. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,396. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

