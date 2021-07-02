New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

