Newmont (TSE:NGT) Shares Down 0.6%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$77.95 and last traded at C$78.12. 155,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 160,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

