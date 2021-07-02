NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $579,970.49 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $579,970.49 and $230,350.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.66 or 0.00076494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.