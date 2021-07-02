Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $62.02

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.02 or 0.00183719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $20,622.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00693671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00080492 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,121 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

