Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 904.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

