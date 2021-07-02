Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Nordstrom worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 25.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

