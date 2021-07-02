Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -439.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.