Northern Trust Corp Acquires 13,929 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.52% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 117,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

