Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Clean Harbors worth $39,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

