Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,971 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

