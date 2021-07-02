Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,697,300 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 269.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of AMC Entertainment worth $37,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 260.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 466,792 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

NYSE AMC opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

