Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Insmed worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Insmed by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $27,515,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 673.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 663,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $17,363,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of INSM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

