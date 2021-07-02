Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 459,734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.94% of Knowles worth $37,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $404,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

KN stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.