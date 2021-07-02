Northern Trust Corp Has $38.16 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 19,626.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,028,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 1,023,714 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

TRP stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

