Northern Trust Corp Has $38.70 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Pegasystems worth $38,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $138.33 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.