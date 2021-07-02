Northern Trust Corp Has $38 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Sterling Bancorp worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

