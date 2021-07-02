Northern Trust Corp Has $39.02 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of StoneCo worth $39,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 699.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $37,712,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

