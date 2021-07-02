Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of PacWest Bancorp worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

