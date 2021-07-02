Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.21% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

WRE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

