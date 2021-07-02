Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Several analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

