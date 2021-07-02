Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of FirstCash worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.26 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.