Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,057,371 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,057,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of First BanCorp. worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,444 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after buying an additional 109,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

