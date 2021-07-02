Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,483 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of LGI Homes worth $40,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 41,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 64.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $166.04 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

